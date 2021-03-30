Menu

Crime

Waterloo police reveal new cruiser design that aims to capture the region’s diverse spirit

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 10:16 am
Waterloo Regional Police unveiled the first of four designs Monday on its community cruisers which will be released in 2021. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police unveiled the first of four designs Monday on its community cruisers which will be released in 2021. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are launching a new series of designs on their cruisers in an attempt to better reflect the diverse community it serves in the region.

Police cruiser 7537 was unveiled on Monday. It features a design that the force says captures the spirit of Canadian newcomers as well as African, Caribbean, South Asian, and Arabic cultures.

“Our Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Unit is always looking for ways to highlight diversity in our community,” said EID Sgt. Eric Boynton.

“This is another step in an effort to build positive bridges with our community partners.”

The force says that three other new community cruiser designs will be unveiled by year’s end.

