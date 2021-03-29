All COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked at Ottawa community clinics up to April 7

Send this page to someone via email

All appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa through Ontario’s booking system have been taken for the next 10 days, according to the city.

The City of Ottawa said in a release Monday afternoon that the province’s decision to open vaccine appointments to all residents aged 70 and older in the nation’s capital saw a rush of people snapping up slots at community vaccination clinics.

As a result, all appointments have been taken until April 7.

The system has since paused taking any new bookings for the time being as the city awaits deliveries of more vaccines from the province.

Existing supply means that residents who have already made appointments will continue to receive the jabs according to their bookings. The city will notify residents when appointments become available again.

The hold on new appointments only applies on bookings through the central provincial system.

Residents who live in certain rural communities or previously identified priority neighbourhoods can still book appointments at nearby pop-up clinics.

Anyone aged 70 or older who live in the rural wards of West Carleton-March, Cumberland, Osgoode or Rideau-Goulbourn can call 613-691-5505 to book their appointments. A list of high-priority neighbourhoods in the city’s core is available here.

Adult recipients of chronic home care can also call the number above to book appointments.

Anyone who needs transportation help to get to an appointment can book via Para Transpo or Ottawa Community Transportation.

The city has also asked residents not to attend vaccination clinics without booking an appointment beforehand, as walk-ins will not be accepted.

