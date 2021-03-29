Menu

Crime

1 of 2 suspects arrested after woman robbed, kicked down stairs at Lindsay home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 2:35 pm
Police in Lindsay say they arrested a man in connection with a robbery and assault at a residence on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay say they arrested a man in connection with a robbery and assault at a residence on Sunday. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces several charges, including robbery with violence, following an incident at a home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to reports that a woman had waved down a citizen to call 911.

Officers located the woman, who had visible injuries.

Read more: Peterborough police awaiting further forensic evidence in Cileana Taylor assault case

She told police she had been at a Lindsay Street South residence and was leaving when she was confronted and robbed by a man and a woman visiting the residence. Police say the man ripped two bags from around the victim’s neck, breaking the bags and injuring her. The man then attempted to grab the victim’s purse but was unsuccessful.

Police say the victim was then kicked down a flight of stairs by an unknown woman. She was then pushed to the ground and the suspects stole her possessions.

“The victim was screaming for help when the owner directed the attackers to allow her to leave the residence,” police said.

One suspect was identified and was arrested on Monday.

Sean Fisher, 31, of Lindsay has been charged with robbery with violence, forcible confinement and assault. He will appear in court in Lindsay on May 13.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayForcible ConfinementCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Servicerobbery with violenceLindsay Street South

