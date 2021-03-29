1 of 2 suspects arrested after woman robbed, kicked down stairs at Lindsay home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces several charges, including robbery with violence, following an incident at a home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to reports that a woman had waved down a citizen to call 911.

Officers located the woman, who had visible injuries.

She told police she had been at a Lindsay Street South residence and was leaving when she was confronted and robbed by a man and a woman visiting the residence. Police say the man ripped two bags from around the victim’s neck, breaking the bags and injuring her. The man then attempted to grab the victim’s purse but was unsuccessful.

Police say the victim was then kicked down a flight of stairs by an unknown woman. She was then pushed to the ground and the suspects stole her possessions.

“The victim was screaming for help when the owner directed the attackers to allow her to leave the residence,” police said.

One suspect was identified and was arrested on Monday.

Sean Fisher, 31, of Lindsay has been charged with robbery with violence, forcible confinement and assault. He will appear in court in Lindsay on May 13.