Pilot program to better respond to domestic calls yielding positive results: Winnipeg police

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police pilot project on domestic calls' Winnipeg Police pilot project on domestic calls
Victim services workers are joining Winnipeg police in a pilot project where they respond to non-violent domestic calls.

A pilot program to better respond to domestic calls is already yielding results, Winnipeg police say.

The program aims to provide resources more quickly to cases that are considered non-urgent.

“We are fielding calls to see if they warrant a telephone response. They will speak to both a Winnipeg Police Service officer and Manitoba’s Domestic Violence Support Service worker,” Det. Sgt. Shane Wepruk told Global News Morning.

Read more: Calls to end gender-based violence, increase resources on International Women’s Day

“They can get answers to the legal aspect and info on resources like safety planning.”

The pilot began in January, which saw workers go through 364 calls. Of those, 156 were addressed with the pilot program.

“Typically, we are able to respond in under an hour. The people calling are receiving a more efficient and quicker service,” Wepruk said.

Read more: Manitoba couple help create safe housing for domestic violence victims; kids aged out of foster care

Police say important resources are easily available.

“It impacts all four corners of our city. It represents the number one call to police,” Wepruk said.

“The calls we are addressing are non-urgent, they represent 88 per cent of those calls.”

You’re not alone. For confidential help and information on domestic violence, call 1-877-977-0007 in Manitoba or 911 if it’s an emergency. 

Click to play video: 'Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Manitoba' Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Manitoba
Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Manitoba – Nov 13, 2020
