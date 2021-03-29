Pilot program to better respond to domestic calls yielding positive results: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot program to better respond to domestic calls is already yielding results, Winnipeg police say.

The program aims to provide resources more quickly to cases that are considered non-urgent.

“We are fielding calls to see if they warrant a telephone response. They will speak to both a Winnipeg Police Service officer and Manitoba’s Domestic Violence Support Service worker,” Det. Sgt. Shane Wepruk told Global News Morning.

“They can get answers to the legal aspect and info on resources like safety planning.”

The pilot began in January, which saw workers go through 364 calls. Of those, 156 were addressed with the pilot program.

“Typically, we are able to respond in under an hour. The people calling are receiving a more efficient and quicker service,” Wepruk said.

Police say important resources are easily available.

“It impacts all four corners of our city. It represents the number one call to police,” Wepruk said.

“The calls we are addressing are non-urgent, they represent 88 per cent of those calls.”

You’re not alone. For confidential help and information on domestic violence, call 1-877-977-0007 in Manitoba or 911 if it’s an emergency.

