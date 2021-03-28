GraceLife Church parking lot packed Sunday as pastor returns after jail time

Send this page to someone via email

GraceLife Church’s parking lot was full Sunday morning, as Pastor James Coates returned for the first Sunday service since he was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

A Global News crew saw Coates entering the church around 9 a.m. Sunday, stopping to hug and shake hands with congregants as they entered the church, the vast majority without masks.

RCMP arrived on site around 10:45 a.m. Officers spoke with members of the church outside before leaving GraceLife property. One cruiser parked just outside the church grounds and remained there during the service.

The Parkland County church, located west of city limits on Highway 627, has held packed Sunday services for months. RCMP and Alberta Health Services inspectors typically appear each week to ensure public health measures are in effect and in previous weeks officers have stated “the church did not comply with the restrictions.”

Coates was charged in February, after officials said the church had violated public-health measures meant to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Coates was charged and granted bail if he agreed to stop holding over-capacity services. He refused and was locked up for breaching and undertaking.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to that breach. Provincial court Judge Jeffrey Champion agreed to drop all but one charge against Coates. The pastor is to go to trial in May on a count under Alberta’s Public Health Act for holding services that allegedly broke a restriction on the size of gatherings.

GraceLife Church itself has been charged with violating health measures.

Provincial regulations restrict in-person attendance at churches to 15 per cent capacity and call for congregants to physically distance and wear masks.

With files from The Canadian Press