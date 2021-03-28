Alberta Health confirms 644 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta officials confirmed 644 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths connected to the disease on Sunday.

The deaths were a man in his 60s in the Edmonton zone, a woman in her 80s in the Calgary zone and a woman in her 70s in the North zone. All three cases included comorbidities, according to Alberta Health.

As of Sunday, the province had 7,698 active cases, 136,659 recoveries and 1,983 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Calgary zone had 3,565 active cases, the Edmonton zone had 1,734, the North zone had 855, the South zone had 815, the Central zone had 700 and 29 cases were in unknown zones.

The province said 277 people were hospitalized due to COVID as of Sunday, with 63 of them in ICU.

The 644 new cases came from 11,953 tests, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 5.34 per cent, according to Alberta Health.

Alberta identified 235 new variant cases on March 27, with the active variant case total at 1,972, representing 25.6 per cent of all active cases.

As of March 27, 594,723 vaccine doses had been administered and 96,447 Albertans were fully immunized.

