Total COVID-19 infections over 33K as Saskatchewan’s 7-day average for new cases hits 200

Saskatchewan has hit a milestone after surpassing 33,000 total COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Officials reported another 248 coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the provincial total up to 33,031 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Once again, Regina is reporting the highest amount of new cases with 130, followed by Saskatoon with 24 new cases.

A total of 1,950 cases are considered active in the province.

Variants of concern (VOC) are beginning to rise across southern Saskatchewan, especially in Moose Jaw. Officials are urging Moose Jaw residents to follow the same guidelines outlined for the city of Regina and surrounding communities.

Regina and area residents are only allowed to gather indoors with household members. At midnight on Sunday, all restaurants and licensed establishments closed for in-person dining. Other venues also had to close their doors to the public, including museums, galleries and movie theatres.

As of Saturday, 1,365 VOCs have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan. Regina has reported the most VOCs with 1,126 followed by the south central zone with 104 and south east with 91 VOCs.

Officials also reported an additional three COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday.

Two residents in the 80-plus age category who tested positive for COVID-19 were among the deaths, reported in Regina. Another death was reported in the south east, the resident was also in the 80-plus age category.

There are 155 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 27 patients in the ICU.

The seven-day average for new cases is 200 or 16.3 per 100,000.

An additional 6,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan on Saturday. A total of 173,696 doses have been administered so far.

