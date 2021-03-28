Menu

Health

Places of worship open doors across Quebec despite rise in COVID-19 variant cases

This comes as Quebec's professional physicians order asked the government to reevaluate its decision to ease measures as COVID-19 variant cases continue to rise.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Places of worship open across Quebec' COVID-19: Places of worship open across Quebec
WATCH: COVID-19: Places of worship open across Quebec

Churches across Montreal opened their doors to crowds of masked worshippers on Sunday despite the recent rise in COVID-19 variant cases.

The ease in COVID-19 restrictions came into effect Friday on the heels of both Easter and Passover celebrations — holidays where many attend church or synagogue for religious ceremonies.

Crowds attended mass at Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral on Sunday morning, sitting in designated pews marked off to ensure physical distancing.

People attend mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Up to 250 people can now attend mass as certain health and safety restrictions have been eased.
People attend mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Up to 250 people can now attend mass as certain health and safety restrictions have been eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Worshipers receive communion during mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Worshipers receive communion during mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
People attend mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
People attend mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

“Physical health is very important. We understand the measures but at the same time psychological health is important, we cannot deny that,” said Archbishop of Montreal, Christian Lépine.

Lépine told Global News he understands it’s crucial that people do not lower their guard while attending mass, adding that churches ask that those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms not attend any religious ceremonies.

Trending Stories

“Spiritual health for many people is very important, so when you help someone whether it’s spiritual, physiological, or social — it also helps the physical,” Lépine said.

The Archbishop said online services will continue to be available for those who wish to worship from home.

This comes as Quebec’s professional physicians order, Collège des médecins du Québec (CMQ), asked the government to reevaluate its decision to ease measures as COVID-19 variant cases continue to rise.

“The CMQ is asking the government to reconsider easing restrictions and take into account expert opinions as well as various ‘alarm bells’ that have been sounded in recent days,” the CMQ wrote on Twitter.

Premier François Legault however said on Friday that he was not considering reversing his decision to reopen gyms or to allow places of worship to welcome up to 250 people, even as he acknowledged that the province appeared to be at the beginning of a third wave.

The province reported 917 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, after breaking the 1,000 mark on Saturday for the first time since mid-February.

–with files from Elizabeth Zogalis, Global News

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDMontrealFrancois LegaultEasterChurchsynagogueCeremonyVariantPassoverThird WaveQuebec casesMassPalm SundayCollège des médecins du QuébecMary Queen Of The World Cathedralreligious gathering

