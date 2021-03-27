Non-profit organization in Okanagan seeking nature-loving volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit nature centre in Vernon is looking for new volunteers between the months of April and October.

Running for nearly 21 years, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre is a charitable organization that helps provide nature education to children and adults in the Okanagan.

The centre provides visitors with first-hand experiences about the Okanagan’s natural heritage. It also provides information programs and highlights the region’s areas.

“As a charitable organization, we rely on resources from the community,” said Allan Brooks Nature Centre manager Cheryl Hood.

“And one of the most significant and impactful ways people can help is through volunteerism.”

After opening three months late last year due to the pandemic, the Nature Centre said 60 volunteers clocked in 2,000 hours of volunteer work.

This year, it said 85 volunteers have so far contributed 5,000 hours of time, which the centre stating “that’s a lifesaver for a non-profit.”

This year, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre is still looking for volunteers in several areas:

Summer camp assistant:

Provide support to Nature Summer Camp staff in leading crafts, activities and lessons that promote learning.

Visitor services:

Welcome visitors to the Nature Centre and share the history of Allan Brooks, and provide facts to our visitors about local animals and the environment.

School program leaders:

Provide engaging nature-based talks and activities to students.

Nature interpreters:

Provide engaging nature-based tasks and walks to visitors and share information and facts about the local environment.

Guardian of the grasslands:

Protect and maintain the endangered grasslands around the Nature Centre and educate visitors about the importance of grasslands as a local ecosystem.

Plant Sale growers:

Help grow plants that are for sale assist with the sale in May.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre says orientation, training sessions and a review of COVID-19 protocols will be included to prepare for the season.

The centre also says shirts will be provided to all 2021 volunteers this year who provide a minimum of 15 volunteer hours.

Want to become a volunteer at Allan Brooks Nature Centre? Click here or email volunteer@abnc.ca.