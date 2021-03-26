London police searching for missing mom and 10-year-old daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London police are on the lookout for a missing woman and her 10-year-old daughter.

Police describe 55-year-old Lana Power as a white woman with short, dark brown hair.

They say she was last spoken to around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police did not provide descriptions for her daughter, or say where they were last seen.

Family and police are concerned for the mother and daughter’s welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

4:17 Grim statistics from OPP collision and fatality report Grim statistics from OPP collision and fatality report – Mar 19, 2021