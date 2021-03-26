Menu

Canada

London police searching for missing mom and 10-year-old daughter

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 26, 2021 6:16 pm
Police describe 55-year-old Lana Power as a white woman with short, dark brown hair. . View image in full screen
London police are on the lookout for a missing woman and her 10-year-old daughter.

Police describe 55-year-old Lana Power as a white woman with short, dark brown hair.

They say she was last spoken to around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police did not provide descriptions for her daughter, or say where they were last seen.

Trending Stories

Family and police are concerned for the mother and daughter’s welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

