COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chilliwack General Hospital

Just days after an outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital was declared over, Fraser Health said it is facing more cases of COVID-19.

The province announced Thursday that another outbreak has been declared at the hospital but did not provide more on details how many people were affected.

Fraser Health said Friday that four patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus within a medicine unit.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients, ” the health authority said in a statement.

All affected patients and their families have been notified.

The unit is closed to admissions, but the rest of the hospital, including the emergency room, remains open.

An outbreak declared on March 1 was declared over four weeks later.

The Fraser Health region remains a hot spot for COVID-19 cases, and anyone experiencing any symptoms is urged to get tested immediately.

B.C.’s Ministry of Health said says there are eight hospitals in the province dealing with COVID-19 cases: Eagle Ridge Hospital, Kelowna General Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital, Ridge Meadows Hospital, Surrey Memorial Hospital, UBC Hospital and Vancouver General Hospital.

All hospitals are open to anyone seeking medical attention but are closed to non-essential visitors outside of compassionate visits.