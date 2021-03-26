Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chilliwack General Hospital

By Claire Fenton Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 5:03 pm
Chilliwack General Hospital among 8 acute care facilities in B.C. to be dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. View image in full screen
Chilliwack General Hospital among 8 acute care facilities in B.C. to be dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. Fraser Health Authority

Just days after an outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital was declared over, Fraser Health said it is facing more cases of COVID-19.

The province announced Thursday that another outbreak has been declared at the hospital but did not provide more on details how many people were affected.

Fraser Health said Friday that four patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus within a medicine unit.

Read more: COVID-19 surging in B.C., as province reports 800 new cases in a day

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients, ” the health authority said in a statement.

All affected patients and their families have been notified.

Read more: Additional visitors and longer, unmonitored visits to be allowed in B.C. long-term care

The unit is closed to admissions, but the rest of the hospital, including the emergency room, remains open.

An outbreak declared on March 1 was declared over four weeks later.

The Fraser Health region remains a hot spot for COVID-19 cases, and anyone experiencing any symptoms is urged to get tested immediately.

B.C.’s Ministry of Health said says there are eight hospitals in the province dealing with COVID-19 cases: Eagle Ridge Hospital, Kelowna General Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital, Ridge Meadows Hospital, Surrey Memorial Hospital, UBC Hospital and Vancouver General Hospital.

All hospitals are open to anyone seeking medical attention but are closed to non-essential visitors outside of compassionate visits.

