How the iconic Bluenose is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first launch

Canada’s most famous ship the “Bluenose” celebrated its 100th anniversary today.

The iconic schooner was first launched into the Lunenburg harbour on March 26, 1921, and instead of celebrating together in person, the centennial celebration went online as Nova Scotians and Bluenosers far and wide saluted the ship.

An hour-long video presentation was put together and launched on Facebook Friday at 10 a.m., the same time 100 years ago when the Bluenose was first launched in the harbour, where it was built by the Smith and Rhuland Shipyard.

The Bluenose has an incredible history and helped put Lunenburg and the province of Nova Scotia on the map as distinguished fishing, sailing and shipbuilding destination.

“For me, it’s about those people, the shipbuilders, the fishermen, the people who sailed and operated the Bluenose,” said Alan Creaser, Bluenose 100 committee chair. “Also the hard work, the dedication, the perseverance of being a fisherman.”

As history goes, the Bluenose is recognized as the fastest schooner to sail the sea, being an undefeated international racing champion, the ship won the International Fisherman’s Cup race 17 straight times.

After losing to the Americans in the race, the Bluenose was designed by naval architect W.J. Roué to win the race and was subsequently and built along the Lunenburg shores at the Smith and Rhuland Shipyard which is still in operation today.

With hundreds of onlookers watching, Bluenose was launched 100 years ago on 26 March 1921. Someone asked one of the shipwrights, "What's this one going to be like?" The reply came back, "She'll be alright, but she's a bit different to most vessels."#Bluenose100 #NovaScotia pic.twitter.com/6xJJBPB8HQ — Nova Scotia Archives (@NS_Archives) March 26, 2021

The lasting legacy of this ship is still felt, as the replica Bluenose ll continues to sail the waters around the North Atlantic and beyond.

“If you look back at the times, how our lives have changed in the last 100 years, you know, what life was like for captain Angus (Walter), and William Roué, the men and the women at the Smith and Rhuland shipyard and what their community was like and what a legacy they left us,” said Bluenose ll captain Phil Wason. “They left us a legacy of work ethic and survival against all odds, and persevering.”

The Bluenose 100 celebration committee has spent the past number of months interviewing the descendants of the original people involved in the launch of the schooner. Some of the interviews and stories were captured and broadcast in a live stream production that can be viewed online.

The committee says the goal is to make this a year-long celebration, where they’ll continue to tell the story of the schooner, which is hailed as the pride of Lunenburg and the Queen on the North Atlantic ocean.

“Everybody that we’ve asked to be involved in the one-hundredth anniversary, from national partners right through to local community groups to the descendants, everyone has been very forthcoming in wanting to be involved, in wanting to share and tell the story,” said Creasar.

Look out for the Bluenose this sailing season, as several destinations and stops are planned as the 100th celebration will extend the entire year.