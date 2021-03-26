COVID-19: 2 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County; active cases drop

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases and no new variant cases on Friday.

In its update, the health unit reported two cases each in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

The number of COVID-19 variant cases remained unchanged at 44. Northumberland County reports 36 of the variants, followed by eight in the Kawarthas and none in Haliburton County (one on Wednesday).

There are now 22 active cases of COVID-19, down seven since Thursday. Nine of the active cases are in Northumberland (down from 10), 10 are in the Kawarthas (down from 11) and three are in Haliburton County (down from eight)

The only active outbreak for the health unit is at Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden. The outbreak was declared March 12 after one staff member tested positive; all residents at the 62-bed facility have tested negative, the facility reported last week.

Other case data on Friday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalizations — remain at 49 with two cases currently in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Friday, unchanged since Tuesday.

125 high-risk contacts reported Thursday, down from 180 reported on Thursday.

Schools with cases — Plainville Public School in Gores Landing (one staff case), I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay (one student case), Haliburton Highland Secondary School (two student cases).

