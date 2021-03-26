Teck Coal given record-breaking $60M fine for contaminating BC rivers

Coal company Teck Coal is being assessed fines totalling $60 million for contaminating waterways in southern British Columbia.
Crown prosecutor Alexander Clarkson says the fines are the largest ever under the Fisheries Act.
Teck pleaded guilty to two charges of releasing selenium and calcite into the Elk and Fording Rivers in 2012.
The company has several coal mines operating in the area.
Clarkson says the fine amounts to $80,000 per offence per day.
Vickie Thomas of the local Ktunaxa First Nation says the contamination has alienated the people from their land and water.
