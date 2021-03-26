Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Teck Coal given record-breaking $60M fine for contaminating BC rivers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2021 1:24 pm
Elk River at Fernie. View image in full screen
Elk River at Fernie. Credit: Ted Chernecki

Coal company Teck Coal is being assessed fines totalling $60 million for contaminating waterways in southern British Columbia.

Crown prosecutor Alexander Clarkson says the fines are the largest ever under the Fisheries Act.

Read more: Environmental groups warn Alberta about Elk Valley coal mine contamination

Teck pleaded guilty to two charges of releasing selenium and calcite into the Elk and Fording Rivers in 2012.

Click to play video: 'Environmental groups warn Alberta about Elk valley coal mine contamination' Environmental groups warn Alberta about Elk valley coal mine contamination
Story continues below advertisement

The company has several coal mines operating in the area.

Trending Stories

Read more: Mining companies knew about coal policy removal long before Albertans

Clarkson says the fine amounts to $80,000 per offence per day.

Read more: Mountaintop coal mine hearings to begin amidst fears of pollution, development rush

Vickie Thomas of the local Ktunaxa First Nation says the contamination has alienated the people from their land and water.

More coming . . .

Click to play video: 'Teck Resources withdraws application for Frontier oil sands mine' Teck Resources withdraws application for Frontier oil sands mine
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Fisheries ActBC Environmentcoal minesBC WaterwaysElk RiverTeck CoalBritish Columbia watercalcitecoal companycoal company finedcontaminating waterFording RiverKtunaxa First Nationreleasing seleniumTeck fined

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers