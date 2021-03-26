Teck Coal given record-breaking $60M fine for contaminating BC rivers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Coal company Teck Coal is being assessed fines totalling $60 million for contaminating waterways in southern British Columbia.

Crown prosecutor Alexander Clarkson says the fines are the largest ever under the Fisheries Act.

Read more: Environmental groups warn Alberta about Elk Valley coal mine contamination

Teck pleaded guilty to two charges of releasing selenium and calcite into the Elk and Fording Rivers in 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

The company has several coal mines operating in the area.

Read more: Mining companies knew about coal policy removal long before Albertans

Clarkson says the fine amounts to $80,000 per offence per day.

Vickie Thomas of the local Ktunaxa First Nation says the contamination has alienated the people from their land and water.

More coming . . .