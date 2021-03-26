Hamilton to enter grey-lockdown level of COVID-19 framework Monday, says province

Send this page to someone via email

A “concerning trend in key indicators” has prompted Ontario to drop Hamilton into the grey-lockdown level of the province’s reopening framework.

The province made the announcement on Friday afternoon, stating that the directive is on the advice of the chief medical officer of health and in consultation with Hamilton public health.

The lockdown is effective on Monday, March 29 at 12:01 a.m.

“Over the last week, we have continued to see some concerning trends in key health indicators in regions across the province,” Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“As we cautiously make targeted adjustments to public health measures to support the wellbeing of individuals and small business owners, it is critical that everyone remains vigilant and continues to strictly follow all public health measures and advice to keep each other safe.”

The move comes days after Hamilton’s medical officer of health said she was “not convinced” the city should move into a lockdown despite recent increases in COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson told councillors in a virtual committee meeting on Wednesday that she didn’t believe a move into the grey-lockdown level of the province’s reopening framework would provide “a significant impact” in limiting the disease or mortality from it.

“It will have a significant impact on business in terms of what happens for them, especially as rules were changed to do some opening up last week and then potentially to do some more closing down,” Richardson said during the city’s general issues committee meeting.

The top doc admitted the city was at “a critical point” in terms of current control measures and in epidemiological numbers, which she says supports a move into grey.

A key epidemiological number that has plagued Hamilton in the past month has been the city’s cases per 100,000 population hovering around 100, a number Mayor Fred Eisenberger says is one they have been using as a benchmark for a possible shutdown.

Hamilton recorded 2 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, 65 new cases

Hamilton reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two more virus-related deaths.

Public health says the deceased were two people in their 70s. The city has now had 304 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The city attributed another death to the outbreak at Hamilton General’s Unit 8 West, which now has two from 20 total cases involving 17 patients and three staff members.

There were four new outbreaks recorded on Thursday at a church, daycare, seniors’ home and elementary school.

The surge at the Flamborough Baptist Church in Waterdown is the largest of the new outbreaks, involving four patrons.

There are three student cases at Westview Elementary School on the Mountain, while the outbreak at the Nesting Nook daycare is tied to a patron and a staffer.

The outbreak at Extendicare Hamilton on the West Mountain involves just a single worker.

Outbreaks at John Reesor Centre, DHL’s Supply Chain location and the Native Women’s Centre ended on Wednesday. The largest was at DHL and involved five staff cases with at least one person testing positive for a known variant.

Of Hamilton’s current outbreaks, public health has tied 355 coronavirus cases and seven deaths to 34 locations.

Active cases dropped by 41 day over day to 705 as of March 25.

There have now been 12,164 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year.

The city’s two hospitals have a combined 109 patients being treated for COVID-19, 84 at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) facilities and 25 at St. Joe’s.

About 39 per cent (321) of the city’s 823 new cases in the last 10 days involve people under the age of 29.

As of Wednesday, close to 78,000 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city — about 44,000 through the Hamilton Health Sciences fixed clinic, another 13,000 through St. Joe’s, around 2,000 at First Ontario and just over 19,000 through mobile clinics.