Londoners asked to leave light on Saturday to remember lives lost to COVID-19

Saturday, March 27, will mark exactly one year since the first COVID-19-related death in London-Middlesex and Mayor Ed Holder is encouraging residents to remember all 185 lives lost in the last year.

Holder is asking residents to turn on a porch or balcony light, or to place a light in a window, in remembrance of those who have died as a result of the pandemic.

People are also encouraged to share their tribute on social media using #LdnOntRemembers.

“I believe it’s deeply important to pay our respects — as a community — to all those who have passed away due to COVID-19, while honouring their memories,” Holder said in a statement.

“Sadly, due to necessary restrictions, a number of those individuals died surrounded only by a select few family members, while celebrations of life were postponed or extremely limited. That is, in part, why I feel this sombre anniversary is one worthy of a community-wide acknowledgement and commemoration.

“Those 185 local families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, we want them to know we mourn with them, and we have not forgotten them.”

In addition, the flag outside of London City Hall will be lowered to half-mast on Saturday.

The first COVID-19-related death in the region involved a 74-year-old man on March 27, 2020. At the time, the health unit had said he had returned from Portugal earlier that month.

The man initially tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, 2020, at the London Health Sciences Centre.

Since his death, another 184 lives have been lost in the region due to the pandemic.