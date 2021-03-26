Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston’s Capitol condo most likely to go ahead after settlement reached: developer

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
After years of opposing the downtown high-rise, the developer says it has reached a deal with the appellants in Kingston's Capitol Condo project. View image in full screen
After years of opposing the downtown high-rise, the developer says it has reached a deal with the appellants in Kingston's Capitol Condo project. IN8 Developments

The long-debated Capitol condo development might finally go ahead after a settlement was reached between the developer and those opposed to the building.

Friday, Global News learned that a settlement was reached between IN8 Developments and those appealing the downtown high-rise, Frontenac Heritage Foundation and Building Kingston’s Future.

Read more: Opponents take Capitol condo project to Local Planning Appeal Tribunal once again

“Frontenac Heritage Foundation and Building Kingston’s Future have been great to work with and have shown their true passion and thoughtfulness towards downtown Kingston,” said Darryl Firsten, owner of IN8 Developments.

Firsten said he believes city staff will bring the new deal for the Capitol condo project to council for a vote on April 6, and that councillors will vote in favour of the settlement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The news of the deal comes as somewhat of a surprise, since the groups in opposition to the project have taken the developer’s plans to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) on two previous occasions.

The groups were specifically opposed to the proposed height of the project and the potential effect that a high-rise might have on the historic nature of the city’s downtown core.

Read more: Capitol Condo rejected by Local Planning Appeal Tribunal

On the first go, the LPAT ruled that the developer’s plans for a 16-storey building on downtown Princess Street was simply too high. IN8 then came back with a 12-storey proposal, which was once brought back to the tribunal in October 2020.

It’s unclear exactly what height or design the three parties have settled upon, but Firsten said that information should come out soon.

“Details of the settlement and agreed upon design will be made available in the near future,” Firsten said.

Neither Frontenac Heritage Foundation and Building Kingston’s Future were able to release details, but both organizations said they did not agree to a 12-storey project.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of kingstondowntown kingstonCapitol CondoLPATCapitol Condo KingstonLPAT Kingstoncapitol condo LPAT

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers