Kingston’s Capitol condo most likely to go ahead after settlement reached: developer

The long-debated Capitol condo development might finally go ahead after a settlement was reached between the developer and those opposed to the building.

Friday, Global News learned that a settlement was reached between IN8 Developments and those appealing the downtown high-rise, Frontenac Heritage Foundation and Building Kingston’s Future.

“Frontenac Heritage Foundation and Building Kingston’s Future have been great to work with and have shown their true passion and thoughtfulness towards downtown Kingston,” said Darryl Firsten, owner of IN8 Developments.

Firsten said he believes city staff will bring the new deal for the Capitol condo project to council for a vote on April 6, and that councillors will vote in favour of the settlement.

The news of the deal comes as somewhat of a surprise, since the groups in opposition to the project have taken the developer’s plans to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) on two previous occasions.

The groups were specifically opposed to the proposed height of the project and the potential effect that a high-rise might have on the historic nature of the city’s downtown core.

On the first go, the LPAT ruled that the developer’s plans for a 16-storey building on downtown Princess Street was simply too high. IN8 then came back with a 12-storey proposal, which was once brought back to the tribunal in October 2020.

It’s unclear exactly what height or design the three parties have settled upon, but Firsten said that information should come out soon.

“Details of the settlement and agreed upon design will be made available in the near future,” Firsten said.

Neither Frontenac Heritage Foundation and Building Kingston’s Future were able to release details, but both organizations said they did not agree to a 12-storey project.