Female cyclist critically injured after hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene in Mississauga on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive at 8:12 p.m.
Police said a woman on a bicycle was hit and taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver did not stay at the scene and a white sedan was seen leaving the area.
