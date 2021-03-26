Female cyclist critically injured after hit-and-run in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive at 8:12 p.m.

Police said a woman on a bicycle was hit and taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver did not stay at the scene and a white sedan was seen leaving the area.

Update:

Adult female has been transported to hospital.

No further information at this time — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 26, 2021

