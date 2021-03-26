Hamilton Coun. Terry Whitehead is taking sick leave

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead has announced that he is officially taking sick leave.

Whitehead hasn’t been attending council and committee meetings since December, as the west mountain councillor contends with what he describes as “several personal and family health-related challenges.”

“This past year many of us have struggled with various stresses, none of us have been left untouched by the difficulties of 2020,” says Whitehead in a statement released by his office.

“It has taken me some time to find my footing regarding how to best support my family while continuing to serve our community,” Whitehead says. “I want to be clear with the constituents I represent; I am committed to you, and it is a privilege to represent you at Council.”

“I am under doctor’s care and taking a sick leave,” he adds. “It is my hope, and with prayer, that my recovery period will be short, and I’ll come back stronger and better to champion issues that are important to this community and the residents I represent.”

Ward 14 residents are urged to contact his office as they normally would, since his staff are in the office throughout the week to address questions and concerns.

In regard to any complex political matters that require the involvement of a council member, Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson and Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson have offered to provide support.

Whitehead was first elected to city council by west mountain residents in 2003.