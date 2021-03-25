Menu

Comments

RCMP seeking witnesses, dashcam footage of alleged hit-and-run on Highway 33

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 6:16 pm
Police say officers flooded the area and located the abandoned Land Rover a short time later, but the driver was not located. View image in full screen
Police say officers flooded the area and located the abandoned Land Rover a short time later, but the driver was not located. Global News

Police are seeking witnesses or possible dashcam footage in an alleged hit-and-run incident along Highway 33 on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck crash into the ditch.

According to police, the incident involved a white 2020 Land Rover and a grey Toyota Tundra, with both vehicles travelling northbound around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the Land Rover was reportedly being driven in an erratic manner before getting involved in a collision with the Toyota near Trapping Creek Forest Service Road.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect believed to be involved in Highway 33 hit and run

The Toyota crashed into the ditch, with police stating the driver and passenger of the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Land Rover failed to remain on scene and fled northbound on Highway 33,” said police.

“RCMP officers flooded the area and located the abandoned Land Rover a short time later, but the driver was not located.”

Midway RCMP are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time, and has possible dashcam footage, or witnessed the driver of the Land Rover to contact them at 250-449-2244.

Click to play video: 'A man who was seriously injured and had his dog killed in a hit and run in West Kelowna urges the driver to come forward' A man who was seriously injured and had his dog killed in a hit and run in West Kelowna urges the driver to come forward
A man who was seriously injured and had his dog killed in a hit and run in West Kelowna urges the driver to come forward – Oct 29, 2020
