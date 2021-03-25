RCMP seeking witnesses, dashcam footage of alleged hit-and-run on Highway 33

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking witnesses or possible dashcam footage in an alleged hit-and-run incident along Highway 33 on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck crash into the ditch.

According to police, the incident involved a white 2020 Land Rover and a grey Toyota Tundra, with both vehicles travelling northbound around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the Land Rover was reportedly being driven in an erratic manner before getting involved in a collision with the Toyota near Trapping Creek Forest Service Road.

The Toyota crashed into the ditch, with police stating the driver and passenger of the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Land Rover failed to remain on scene and fled northbound on Highway 33,” said police.

“RCMP officers flooded the area and located the abandoned Land Rover a short time later, but the driver was not located.”

Midway RCMP are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time, and has possible dashcam footage, or witnessed the driver of the Land Rover to contact them at 250-449-2244.

