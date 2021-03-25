Menu

Crime

Wrongful arrest case sees new suspect in custody for assault of Montreal police officer

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Police investigate after an officer was injured during a traffic stop. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Police investigate after an officer was injured during a traffic stop. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Global News

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Thursday that an arrest was made in connection with the assault of a police officer in late January in the city’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Ali Ngarukiye, 21, is expected to appear in a Montreal court on Friday to face charges of attempted murder, intentionally discharging a prohibited firearm, disarming a police officer, aggravated assault and car thefts.

Read more: Montreal man describes wrongful arrest, detention as ‘extremely difficult’

The SPVM says the arrest was made in collaboration with the Toronto Police Service, Durham Regional Police, the OPP and the Montreal police major crimes unit.

Police said searches were carried out at the Toronto address where the suspect was arrested. Other searches were also carried out in as well as other places he has frequented in recent weeks.

Click to play video: 'Quebec government promises to fast-track permanent residency for wrongfully-arrested man' Quebec government promises to fast-track permanent residency for wrongfully-arrested man

In a news release, police said “DNA tests have proven to be useful and conclusive in this case,” but cited the ongoing legal process for not releasing additional details.

News of the new arrest comes nearly two months after Mamadi III Fara Camara was cleared of any wrongdoing in the case.

Officer Sanjay Vig was attacked and disarmed during a traffic stop performed on Camara on the afternoon of Jan. 28.

Camara was wrongfully arrested that same night and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

Read more: Mamadi Fara Camara receives formal SPVM apology amid renewed calls for bodycams

After six days in detention, Crown prosecutors dropped all charges against Camara, citing evidence that absolved him.

Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron issued a public apology to Camara and his family, as the Quebec government launched an independent investigation into what happened.

