Canada

CERB money that went to fraudsters will take years to recoup: Auditor general

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus outbreak: CRA, Service Canada working to determine number of ‘actual’ CERB fraud cases' Coronavirus outbreak: CRA, Service Canada working to determine number of ‘actual’ CERB fraud cases
Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos responded to questions about the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and potential fraud cases, saying several Canadians applied quickly for the CERB due to concerns of being unable to make an income, but many of those Canadians have since repaid the double payment that occurred. He also said the Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada are investigating "potential frauds" to determine how many are actual cases of fraud – Jun 10, 2020

Auditor general Karen Hogan says the federal government missed chances to flag fraudulent claims for emergency benefits last year.

She says officials will now have to rely on costly, years-long efforts to recoup wrongful payments.

Efforts will begin this spring for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, and this fall for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Read more: Fraudulent CERB applications could land Canadians with $5K fine, jail time

Hogan’s two audits today each note how quickly the programs rolled out last March and April, eschewing the usual months-long policy-development process to quickly get aid to hard-hit businesses and workers.

Trending Stories

The audits flag multiple moments when federal officials could have made changes to prevent the wage subsidy from going to companies with unpaid tax bills, or the CERB from potentially going to known fraudsters.

Hogan says the rollout of the wage subsidy in particular highlighted pre-existing weaknesses in federal systems and data that need to be addressed.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: CERB recipients deemed ineligible after messaging mix-up won’t be forced to repay' Coronavirus: CERB recipients deemed ineligible after messaging mix-up won’t be forced to repay
Coronavirus: CERB recipients deemed ineligible after messaging mix-up won’t be forced to repay – Feb 9, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CERBAG ReportCERB fraudAuditor General Canadawage subsidy canadaCERB fraud jail timeAuditor general Karen Hoganauditor general report cerbcerb fraud chargescerb fraud penalty

