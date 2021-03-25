Menu

Economy

Rural Ontario areas seek some of $2.8 billion promised for broadband in budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2021 2:20 pm
Rural communities in eastern Ontario are hoping they will receive a large chunk of the $2.8 billion announced in the 2021 budget to guarantee faster service for residents. View image in full screen
Rural communities in eastern Ontario are hoping they will receive a large chunk of the $2.8 billion announced in the 2021 budget to guarantee faster service for residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Rural parts of Ontario could benefit from a provincial pledge to spend an additional $2.8 billion over five years for improved cellular phone service and broadband internet in underserved areas.

Read more: Rogers, governments to split cost of boosting wireless service in Eastern Ontario

The announcement is being welcomed by a collection of cities, towns and counties in Eastern Ontario that have requested at least $1.2 billion in public and private funds for fast internet service across their area.

Debbie Robinson, who is chair of the Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus and warden of Renfrew County west of Ottawa, says she’s hopeful the province will spend about $200 million for their broadband project.

The Ford government’s budget says the pandemic increased awareness that many rural and sparsely populated areas needed access to faster, more reliable networks for homes, schools and businesses.

Read more: Ontario 2021 budget highlights

It estimates that as many as 700,000 households in Ontario don’t have acceptable broadband service through wireless connections and fibre optic cables.

The budget forecasts 52,000 households will benefit from the spending this year but the pace will speed up next year, so that a total of 700,000 more households have access to reliable broadband by 2025.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
