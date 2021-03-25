Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache

By Sam Thompson Global News
Police have the scene of a double homicide taped off in the RM of Tache. View image in full screen
Police have the scene of a double homicide taped off in the RM of Tache. Malika Karim / Global News

A suspect is in custody in connection with a double homicide in the Rural Municipality of Tache on Thursday, RCMP said.

Police said officers from the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment received a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on River Road in the municipality around 1:15 a.m., where they discovered two people — a man and a woman — who were both pronounced dead on scene.

While they were investigating, officers received another report of a suspicious man. After patrolling the area, they found and arrested a suspect, who is currently in custody while the investigation continues.

Read more: Man arrested in Saskatchewan for death of Eduardo Balaquit: Winnipeg police

RCMP Major Crimes officers are investigating to determine whether there’s a connection between the man and the incident at the River Road home, which is being treated as a homicide.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers went door-to-door in the community to gather information and check on the well-being of neighbouring residents, and that there’s no further safety threat to the public.

 

Click to play video: 'Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP' Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP
Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP – Oct 14, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHomicideWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPDouble HomicideRM of TacheRM of Tache Double Homicide

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers