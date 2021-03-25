Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache

A suspect is in custody in connection with a double homicide in the Rural Municipality of Tache on Thursday, RCMP said.

Police said officers from the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment received a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on River Road in the municipality around 1:15 a.m., where they discovered two people — a man and a woman — who were both pronounced dead on scene.

While they were investigating, officers received another report of a suspicious man. After patrolling the area, they found and arrested a suspect, who is currently in custody while the investigation continues.

RCMP Major Crimes officers are investigating to determine whether there’s a connection between the man and the incident at the River Road home, which is being treated as a homicide.

Police said officers went door-to-door in the community to gather information and check on the well-being of neighbouring residents, and that there’s no further safety threat to the public.

