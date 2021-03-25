Menu

Canada

Pfizer begins COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids under 12

By Michael Erman Reuters
Click to play video: 'Canada to receive 1M Pfizer vaccine doses per week until early May' Canada to receive 1M Pfizer vaccine doses per week until early May
WATCH ABOVE: Justin Trudeau announced a new delivery schedule from Pfizer – Mar 12, 2021

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12, with hopes of expanding vaccination to that age range by early 2022, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday.

The first volunteers in the early-stage trial were given their first injections on Wednesday, Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said.

Read more: Pfizer CEO expects younger teens to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in fall

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators in late December for people age 16 and older. Nearly 66 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the United States as of Wednesday morning, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pediatric trial, which will include children as young as 6 months, follows a similar one launched by Moderna Inc last week.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Feds questioned on decision to increase interval between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses' Coronavirus: Feds questioned on decision to increase interval between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses
Coronavirus: Feds questioned on decision to increase interval between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses – Mar 11, 2021

Only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is being used in 16- and 17-year-olds in the United States. Moderna’s shot was cleared for those age 18 and older, and no COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized in younger kids yet.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to initially test the safety of their two-shot vaccine at three different dosages – 10, 20 and 30 micrograms – in a 144-participant Phase I/II trial.

They plan to later expand to a 4,500-participant late-stage trial in which they will test the safety, tolerability and immune response generated by the vaccine, likely by measuring antibody levels in the young subjects.

Read more: Pfizer says its vaccine is 94 per cent effective in preventing asymptomatic infection

Castillo said the companies hope to have data from the trial in the second half of 2021.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has been testing the vaccine in children from age 12 to 15. The company expects to have data from that trial in the coming weeks, Castillo said.

(Additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago)

© 2021 Reuters
