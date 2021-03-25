Driving range at Edmonton’s Victoria Golf Course opens Friday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of year again, time to dig out the clubs and get working on your swing.

The driving range at the Victoria Golf Course in Edmonton’s river valley will open for the season on Friday.

The 61-stall driving range will initially open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hours will be extended as daylight increases into the spring.

The City of Edmonton said COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, including enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and signage. Golfers are asked to follow the public safety protocols.

The Greenhouse YEG Restaurant at the course will also be open to the public.

In addition, the city said all three of its golf courses will open for the season in April. This includes Rundle Park Golf Course, which remained closed last season due to financial implications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rundle, from a cost perspective, historically has been different from the other two,” then-interim city manager Adam Laughlin said in May 2020.

“It’s really an economic decision. In the past we’ve also looked at Rundle from a program and service review perspective around the viability of it, or the ongoing viability of it.”

City staff will monitor the conditions at Riverside, Rundle and Victoria golf courses and open them as conditions permit.

More information on city-owned golf courses can be found on the city’s website.