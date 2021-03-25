Menu

Features

Driving range at Edmonton’s Victoria Golf Course opens Friday

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 12:09 pm
Golfers at the Victoria Golf Driving Range in Edmonton on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
Golfers at the Victoria Golf Driving Range in Edmonton on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Quinn Phillips, Global News

It’s that time of year again, time to dig out the clubs and get working on your swing.

The driving range at the Victoria Golf Course in Edmonton’s river valley will open for the season on Friday.

Read more: Calgary golf course facing delayed open due to ongoing sewage repair

The 61-stall driving range will initially open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hours will be extended as daylight increases into the spring.

The City of Edmonton said COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, including enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and signage. Golfers are asked to follow the public safety protocols.

The Greenhouse YEG Restaurant at the course will also be open to the public.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton-area golfers holding on to golf season' Edmonton-area golfers holding on to golf season
Edmonton-area golfers holding on to golf season – Nov 2, 2020

In addition, the city said all three of its golf courses will open for the season in April. This includes Rundle Park Golf Course, which remained closed last season due to financial implications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

“Rundle, from a cost perspective, historically has been different from the other two,” then-interim city manager Adam Laughlin said in May 2020.

“It’s really an economic decision. In the past we’ve also looked at Rundle from a program and service review perspective around the viability of it, or the ongoing viability of it.”

Read more: Edmonton golfers hit the links with strict new safety protocols

City staff will monitor the conditions at Riverside, Rundle and Victoria golf courses and open them as conditions permit.

More information on city-owned golf courses can be found on the city’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
