Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Sobeys’ parent, food manufacturers propose grocery code to address unfair practices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Grocery store clerk navigates through mass-anxiety, emotion during one year of COVID-19' Grocery store clerk navigates through mass-anxiety, emotion during one year of COVID-19
Tarik Zeid, a grocery store clerk in Winnipeg, walks Global News through his wide array of experiences in the midst of dealing with COVID-19 after one full year – Mar 7, 2021

Canada’s second-largest grocery retailer and an industry group representing the food manufacturers have agreed to a draft grocery code of practice that takes aim at what they call unfairness in the market.

Empire Company Ltd. and Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada say the proposed code addresses long-standing issues like arbitrary fees, cost increases imposed without notice, and late payments.

Read more: Sobeys’ parent buys 51% stake in Longo’s for $357 million

They say poor retailer-supplier relations create a negative ripple effect in the market that affects consumers through pricing, product choices and jobs.

The proposed code of conduct comes after Loblaw Companies Ltd., Walmart Canada and United Grocers Inc., a national buying group that represents Metro Inc., unilaterally imposed higher fees on suppliers in recent months.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Donald Sobey, son of grocery store founder, remembered for leadership, philanthropy

Empire, which operates numerous grocery chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo, and the consumer products group are encouraging other grocers, suppliers and industry stakeholders to support the proposed code of practice _ a first of its kind in Canada.

Trending Stories

Empire CEO Michael Medline says retailers and suppliers made “unprecedented strides” collaborating during the pandemic to protect the food supply chain and urged industry players to “not go back to the old way of doing things.”

Michael Graydon, president and CEO of the industry group, says retailers and suppliers do not always see eye to eye but that the proposed code of practice will help build a supply chain based on mutual trust that treats businesses of all sizes fairly.

Click to play video: 'Grocery prices rising in 2021' Grocery prices rising in 2021
Grocery prices rising in 2021 – Dec 9, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVIDSobeysSafewayGrocery StoresGrocery pricesFreshCocovid food supply chaindraft grocery codeEmpire Co.grocery retailers

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers