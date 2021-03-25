Cobourg man arrested twice in 2 days for business break and enter, mischief in downtown: police

A man was arrested a second time in as many days Wednesday following a reported break and enter at a business in downtown Cobourg.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers attended an alarm at a business where they discovered the front window had been broken and the building had been entered.
Officers eventually located a suspect who was allegedly in possession of stolen property, police said.
Robert Clements, 34, of Cobourg, was charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, being intoxicated in a public place and failure to comply with probation.
He was released from custody on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.
On Monday Clements was charged with mischief under $5,000 after a portable toilet (porta-potty) was pushed over in the downtown area, police said.
