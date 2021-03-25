Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg man arrested twice in 2 days for business break and enter, mischief in downtown: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 11:24 am
A Cobourg man was arrested for break and enter at a downtown business on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
A Cobourg man was arrested for break and enter at a downtown business on Wednesday night. Global News Peterborough file

A man was arrested a second time in as many days Wednesday following a reported break and enter at a business in downtown Cobourg.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers attended an alarm at a business where they discovered the front window had been broken and the building had been entered.

Officers eventually located a suspect who was allegedly in possession of stolen property, police said.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes police make arrests in business break-in, assault incidents in Lindsay

Robert Clements, 34, of Cobourg, was charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, being intoxicated in a public place and failure to comply with probation.

Trending Stories

He was released from custody on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday Clements was charged with mischief under $5,000 after a portable toilet (porta-potty) was pushed over in the downtown area, police said.

Click to play video: 'Town of Cobourg concerned after woman urinates in Victoria Park despite portable toilets nearby' Town of Cobourg concerned after woman urinates in Victoria Park despite portable toilets nearby
Town of Cobourg concerned after woman urinates in Victoria Park despite portable toilets nearby – Jul 29, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterCobourgCobourg Police Servicecobourg policedowntown CobourgPortable Toiletporta-pottybusiness break and enter

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers