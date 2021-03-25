Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 men steal ATM from store in Mississauga, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2021 9:52 am
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police in Mississauga, Ont., say three men broke into a store early this morning and stole a banking machine.

The suspects pulled a truck to the store, forced entry into the building and carried the ATM out.

Police say the vehicle was a red and white pickup truck with a cap.

Trending Stories

Read more: 18 charged after 73 stolen vehicles worth more than $4.5M seized, York Regional Police say

The break and enter happened near the intersection of Erin Mills and Sheridan Park.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects are facing break and enter and theft charges.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crimepeel regional policepeel policeMississauga crimeATM robberymississauga robberyMississauga ATM Robbery

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers