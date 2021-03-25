3 men steal ATM from store in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police in Mississauga, Ont., say three men broke into a store early this morning and stole a banking machine.

The suspects pulled a truck to the store, forced entry into the building and carried the ATM out.

Police say the vehicle was a red and white pickup truck with a cap.

The break and enter happened near the intersection of Erin Mills and Sheridan Park.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects are facing break and enter and theft charges.

Advertisement