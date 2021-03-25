Menu

Sports

Copp scores four goals as Winnipeg Jets hammer Canucks 5-1

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes the save as Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) and Jimmy Vesey, back left, watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes the save as Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) and Jimmy Vesey, back left, watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Winnipeg Jets continued their West Coast dominance and now have themselves a share of first place in the North Division.

Andrew Copp scored four goals as the Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Wednesday night to sweep the two-game set.

Winnipeg is now 4-0 in Vancouver this season and 8-0 in their last eight visits.

With the win, the Jets (20-11-2) move into a three-way tie for top spot in the North Division with the Oilers and the Leafs.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves and was 1:25 away from a second straight shutout before it was snapped late in the game.

Copp’s unforgettable night began in the second period when he scored a pair of power play goals and he added two more late in the third period which puts him at 10 goals on the year.

He’s now one shy of tying his career-high.

Mark Scheifele added the Jets other goal, his 13th of the season.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets power play finding its groove

Jets defenceman Tucker Poolman played in his 100th career NHL game, logging 20:08 of ice time.

The Jets continue the road trip Friday in Calgary. The pregame show begins on 680 CJOB at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop shortly after 9 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsVancouver CanucksCanucksJetsNorth Division

