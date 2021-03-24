Memorials held for Saskatchewan teen found dead after disappearance

Family, friends and teammates gathered to remember the life of Jaxon MacDonald, who was found dead after vanishing in Saskatchewan earlier this month.

The 15-year-old Regina boy was reported missing after leaving a cottage by Madge Lake in Duck Mountain Provincial Park around 12:30 a.m. on March 14.

MacDonald’s mother Danielle Wilson had said a cash reward of $100,000 was being offered for any information leading to Jaxon’s whereabouts.

“He texted me at 12:30 a.m. the night that he disappeared to come and get him and I left five minutes later and he wasn’t there. So we’re talking about a matter of five and 10 minutes this kid just disappeared,” Wilson told Global News on March 15.

“He was at a party with some local kids a block away from the subdivision, like … it’s just a small beach community.”

Just before noon on March 16, searchers found Jaxon dead on an island on Madge Lake. Saskatchewan RCMP said the preliminary investigation indicated no foul play in relation to the death.

While outside Speer’s Funeral Chapel, father Joey MacDonald thanked everyone who helped in the search effort.

“People from coast to coast. It was Canada-wide and especially Saskatchewan, the people that turned out to search for him. They came hours and hours away … just phenomenal gear that was given, no questions asked,” Joey said.

“(In) the tragedy of losing our son, there’s some hope what he brought together, that three or four days of searching. It was phenomenal. Like, I don’t have any words that I don’t think the dictionary even makes a word for that. So thank you, everybody, from the bottom of our hearts.

“I had the RCMP and search and rescue squad say they’ve never seen a turnout like that and it meant the world to us, to the Wilson and MacDonald families, to do everything we could to get back our boy.”

View image in full screen Joey MacDonald spoke about his son, Jaxon, outside Speers Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. File / Global News

The teen will be remembered for his love of sports and the relationships he forged through them, according to his father.

“He’s got teammates coming from like Indian Head, his ball teams, his hockey teams … he loves sports,” Joey said.

“Baseball and hockey were his pride and joy and he loved the game but he loved his friendships more. The game was secondary and what he did, he touched coaches, kids, made them better people. I just want those boys to remember him for that.

“He was a special kid … the notes and everything that’s come from people, people that he’s touched, that I didn’t even know he’s touched.”

To keep his legacy going, Joey said they’re creating the Jaxon MacDonald Foundation.

“He got to travel the world. He got to see things that most people dream of and we want to give kids an opportunity to do what he did,” Joey said.

“It’s going to be about giving kids that just don’t get that chance. What Jaxon had, he always knew what he had and he was humble for it, never took it for granted. He’s still going to give.

“He was a kid beyond his years and I just want people to continue on like with hope and remember his spirit, be kind because he was and that’s what he wanted you to do.”

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, two private memorial services were held Wednesday afternoon to honour Jaxon’s life.

Memorial services were held on Wednesday as family and friends gathered to remember the 15 years they had with Jaxon MacDonald. Provided / Saskatchewan RCMP

