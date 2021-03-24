Okanagan-Similkameen regional district begins annual mosquito control program

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is again arming itself in its annual fight against mosquitoes.

For the past 47 years, the regional district’s mosquito control program launches into action in the spring and keeps busy into September.

This service is driven by property-owner requests and operates on private lands only.

The program sees crews sample water for mosquito larvae at requested sites throughout the region. The regional district says some ongoing sites are contacted annually.

If the requested site requires treatment, RDOS officials say a naturally occurring bacterial larvicide is applied to the water to control mosquito larvae.

The regional district notes that the larvicide does not kill adult mosquitoes and does not harm other species, such as insects, amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds or mammals.

The program is available to anyone in electoral areas A through I, along with the City of Penticton, the District of Summerland, and the towns of Oliver and Osoyoos.

In related news, the regional district is asking residents to be proactive when it comes to guarding against mosquitoes.

Below are some tips from the RDOS

Mend screens, clean eave troughs, and gutters.

Remove water from your roof.

Refresh outdoor pet dishes and birdbaths daily.

Remove standing water from pails, boats, hot tubs, pool covers, tires, plants, pots, small troughs, rain barrels and tarps.

Inspect your property for anything that can hold one inch of water (for 72 hours or more).

To register your property for mosquito control, call the program hotline at (250)-490-4142.

Click here for more information on pest control, click here.

