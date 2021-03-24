Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba premier hints at wine in neighbourhood stores, more places to buy alcohol

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his government's plan to expand private liquor sales could lead to wine being sold in neighbourhood stores. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his government's plan to expand private liquor sales could lead to wine being sold in neighbourhood stores. AP Photo

The Manitoba government’s plan to expand private liquor sales could lead to wine being sold in neighbourhood stores.

Premier Brian Pallister gave that example as a possible outcome of a bill that is before the legislature and which the Opposition New Democrats are delaying until the fall.

Read more: Pallister explores private-sector involvement in Manitoba’s liquor system

The bill would allow the government to enter into agreements with private companies to sell liquor in any area.

Click to play video: 'Alcohol sales increase during pandemic in Manitoba' Alcohol sales increase during pandemic in Manitoba
Alcohol sales increase during pandemic in Manitoba – Dec 8, 2020

Pallister says businesses in smaller rural communities already have the right to sell a range of alcohol, and the bill would extend that right across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: More Manitobans buying alcohol during pandemic: MBLL

The premier says part of the aim is to make it more convenient to buy alcohol.

Pallister says it is not his intention to close or sell government-run liquor stores, but Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton says he won’t rule that out as consultations continue.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hotel Association reacts to stricter COVID-19 restaurant rules' Manitoba Hotel Association reacts to stricter COVID-19 restaurant rules
Manitoba Hotel Association reacts to stricter COVID-19 restaurant rules – Oct 6, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
ManitobaBrian PallisterWineManitoba politicsManitoba LegislatureManitoba premierprivate liquor sales

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers