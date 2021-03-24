Manitoba premier hints at wine in neighbourhood stores, more places to buy alcohol

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government’s plan to expand private liquor sales could lead to wine being sold in neighbourhood stores.

Premier Brian Pallister gave that example as a possible outcome of a bill that is before the legislature and which the Opposition New Democrats are delaying until the fall.

The bill would allow the government to enter into agreements with private companies to sell liquor in any area.

Pallister says businesses in smaller rural communities already have the right to sell a range of alcohol, and the bill would extend that right across the province.

The premier says part of the aim is to make it more convenient to buy alcohol.

Pallister says it is not his intention to close or sell government-run liquor stores, but Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton says he won’t rule that out as consultations continue.

