Canada

Saskatoon police investigate fourth homicide of 2021

By Emily Olsen Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section is investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section is investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2021. Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year, after a 36-year old man died on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to an incident on the 200 block of Avenue D North around 4:00p.m. and found the man in life-threatening condition.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating 3rd homicide of 2021

He was transported to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section has classified it as a homicide and members of Guns and Gangs Unit took a 40-year-old man into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: Man barricaded inside Saskatoon apartment arrested by police

Police officials say charges are pending as the investigation continues, but they are not seeking additional suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

