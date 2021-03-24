Menu

World

Saudi Arabia threatened life of Khashoggi investigator, UN confirms

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video: 'Slain journalist Khashoggi’s fiancée calls for sanctions against Saudi crown prince' Slain journalist Khashoggi’s fiancée calls for sanctions against Saudi crown prince
WATCH: Slain journalist Khashoggi's fiancée calls for sanctions against Saudi crown prince – Mar 4, 2021

The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of remarks by independent U.N. expert Agnes Callamard in The Guardian alleging a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her.

The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that a Saudi official threatened Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, would be “taken care of” if she was not reined in following her investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trending Stories

Read more: Human rights activists, journalists demand justice for Jamal Khashoggi 2 years later

“We confirm that the details in the Guardian story about the threat aimed at Agnes Callamard are accurate,” U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said in an email reply to Reuters regarding the January 2020 meeting in Geneva.

© 2021 Reuters
