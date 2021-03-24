B.C. reports 716 new COVID-19 cases as daily average climbs again

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s daily COVID-19 case count continued its upward climb Wednesday, as the province reported another 716 infections and three new deaths.

It brought the seven-day moving average for new cases to 649 — by far the highest so far this year and an increase of 20 per cent from last Wednesday.

In a written statement, health officials reported 5,573 active cases — the most since Jan. 10. Another 9,696 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Of the new cases, 230 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 383 were in the Fraser Health region, 21 were in the Island Health region, 38 were in the Interior Health region and 42 were in the Northern Health region.

There were also 71 new cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, for total of 1,581 reported so far. Of those, 148 remained active.

There were 303 people in hospital, down 11 overnight. Eighty-five of those patients were in critical or intensive care.

The province has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 495,454 people, about 9.7 per cent of B.C.’s population. Of those people, 87,180 have had two shots of vaccine.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s total 93,969 cases have recovered, while 1,411 people have died.

