Teen taken to trauma centre after Toronto stabbing, suspect arrested

Officials say a teen has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Toronto on Wednesday.
According to tweets posted to the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street at 3:20 p.m.
Officers said there were reports a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach.
The boy was located and taken to a hospital.
Paramedics told Global News he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a suspect was located and arrested.
Trending Stories
Dump truck driver charged after pushing mini cooper onto Gardiner Expressway
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments