Teen taken to trauma centre after Toronto stabbing, suspect arrested

Officials say a teen has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Toronto on Wednesday.

According to tweets posted to the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street at 3:20 p.m.

Officers said there were reports a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach.

The boy was located and taken to a hospital.

Paramedics told Global News he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect was located and arrested.

