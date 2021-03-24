Menu

Crime

Teen taken to trauma centre after Toronto stabbing, suspect arrested

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 5:06 pm
Police said emergency crews were called at 3:20 p.m. View image in full screen
Police said emergency crews were called at 3:20 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a teen has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Toronto on Wednesday.

According to tweets posted to the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street at 3:20 p.m.

Officers said there were reports a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach.

2-year-old girl's cause of death determined to be blunt force trauma, Toronto police say

The boy was located and taken to a hospital.

Paramedics told Global News he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect was located and arrested.

