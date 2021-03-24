Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

COVID-19: Ontario budget proposes new select tourism, hospitality grants and programs

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto tourism industry slammed with $8.35B in losses in 12 months' Toronto tourism industry slammed with $8.35B in losses in 12 months
WATCH ABOVE: Destination Toronto says the city has lost billions in revenue from the loss of the tourism industry during the pandemic. While some business operators are attempting to hang on by reinventing their operations, past experiences say it will likely take years for the industry to recover. Matthew Bingley reports. – Mar 4, 2021

As part of the 2021 Ontario budget, the government is introducing a few new, targeted incentives aimed at providing support to the province’s hospitality and tourism sectors in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The most notable new program is the Ontario tourism and hospitality small business support grant. The $100-million program will provide one-time payments between $10,000 and $20,000 to hospitality-related businesses that don’t qualify for the Ontario small business support grant.

In order to access the hospitality support grant, business owners need to show they had a minimum 20-per-cent decline in revenue and have less than 100 employees.

The program was aimed at hotels, motels, travel agencies, amusement parks, hunting and fishing camps, overnight summer camps, and other recreational and vacation camps.

Arts organizations will also be able to collectively access $10 million from the Ontario Arts Council in order to offset the loss of venue rentals and box office drops.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: Government pitches 2021 as ‘year of the Ontario staycation’ during budget

When it comes to Ontario’s provincial parks, the government be offer no-charge day-use access on Mondays through Thursdays between May 1 and Sept. 2.

Also included in the budget was $100 million for tourism operators and signature attraction businesses. However, there weren’t any details on how much might be given.

The initiatives seemingly build on what was announced as part of the November budget for the 2020 fiscal year, a document that billed 2021 as the “year of the staycation.”

Although previously announced, officials said the government will be moving forward with legislation to enact a tax credit for people who travel within the province when it is safe to do so. The $150-million program is expected to provide a tax credit to residents for up to 20 per cent of “eligible Ontario tourism expenses.”

In the 2021 budget, the province’s regional tourism organizations are set to receive up to $15 million to help promote travel.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario governmentCoronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioOntario budgetOntario tourismBudget OntarioOntario 2021 BudgetOntario Budget 20212021 Ontario budgetOntario Small Business Support GrantOntario Tourism and Hospitality Small Business Support Grant

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers