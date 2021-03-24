Tiffany Falls, Sherman Falls to become city’s latest special enforcement area

Send this page to someone via email

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson is taking steps to address what he calls a “dangerous situation” on the Wilson Street hill.

He’s presented a motion, approved on Tuesday by Hamilton’s planning committee, to add Tiffany Falls and Sherman Falls to the city’s list of special enforcement areas.

The designation, which requires formal approval from city council next week, will mean increased enforcement and higher fines of $250 for those who park illegally on the Wilson Street hill and Lions Club Road to access the fall’s area.

Ferguson says ‘no parking signs’ and existing bylaw enforcement haven’t been able to curb what he calls a “dangerous” situation.

Ferguson adds that his goal is not to “chase people away” from Hamilton’s natural areas, rather, to ensure visitors aren’t walking along a live road.

To that end, he says he’s working to increase the amount of legal parking in the area by taking a truck climbing lane out of service and increasing available parking up against the escarpment.

Special enforcement, and higher parking fines, already apply around various other popular waterfalls throughout the city.