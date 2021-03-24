Full slate of recreational programs expected in Hamilton this summer

Send this page to someone via email

There’s something to look forward to this summer.

As vaccine rollout slowly ramps up, Hamilton’s director of emergency operations says the city is preparing for a recreational programming schedule that is “as close to pre-pandemic levels” as possible.

Paul Johnson outlined those plans in a presentation to city councillors on Wednesday, saying “our plan in recreation is to have a full slate of summer programs.”

“We will, of course, respond to the latest public health guidelines,” said Johnson, “but that means outdoor pools, it means our SUPIE program (supervised park program), it means our splash pads and it means summer camps.”

Johnson reiterates that the “size and scope,” in terms of participation, will be set by public health guidelines.

Johnson adds that some tennis and pickleball courts should be available for use by Easter weekend, and Hamilton’s city-run golf courses operational by the second week of April.