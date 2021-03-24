Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

COVID-19: Norwood Fair cancelled for second straight year

By Staff Global News
The Norwood Fair in 2019. View image in full screen
The Norwood Fair in 2019. Global News Peterborough

For a second straight year, the annual three-day Thanksgiving weekend tradition in the village of Norwood, Ont., is cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwood Fair, which features agricultural competitions and events, arts and crafts, a midway and vendors, typically draws approximately 50,000 people through the gates every year.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Norwood Fair cancelled for Thanksgiving weekend

The cancellation in 2020 was the first time since the Second World War the fair didn’t run.

“This decision was made after much consideration, discussion and anxiety,” organizers stated on Facebook. “We thank everyone for their support over the past 152 years and look forward to ‘business as usual’ in 2022.”

Trending Stories

If the Norwood Fair goes ahead in 2022 as planned, it will be held on Oct. 8-10.

Story continues below advertisement

– more to come

 

Click to play video: 'Thousands flock to 151st annual Norwood Fair' Thousands flock to 151st annual Norwood Fair
Thousands flock to 151st annual Norwood Fair – Oct 15, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDCovid19PeterboroughThanksgivingPeterborough CountyFallNorwoodFairAsphodel-Norwoodfall fairnorwood fair

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers