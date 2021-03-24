COVID-19: Norwood Fair cancelled for second straight year

Send this page to someone via email

For a second straight year, the annual three-day Thanksgiving weekend tradition in the village of Norwood, Ont., is cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwood Fair, which features agricultural competitions and events, arts and crafts, a midway and vendors, typically draws approximately 50,000 people through the gates every year.

The cancellation in 2020 was the first time since the Second World War the fair didn’t run.

“This decision was made after much consideration, discussion and anxiety,” organizers stated on Facebook. “We thank everyone for their support over the past 152 years and look forward to ‘business as usual’ in 2022.”

If the Norwood Fair goes ahead in 2022 as planned, it will be held on Oct. 8-10.

