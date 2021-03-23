Menu

World

Large container ship blocks Suez Canal: reports

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 10:39 pm
Ship's convoy passing through Suez Canal. View image in full screen
Ship's convoy passing through Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal in Egypt has been blocked by a massive container ship, according to media reports.

According to a BBC report, the Ever Given, built in 2018, ran aground while attempting to turn just north of the port of Suez. 

A report from The Guardian said several attempts to refloat the 220,000-tonne, 400-metre-long ship have failed.

Read more: Egypt to unveil Suez Canal extension

The ship tracking website VesselFinder said the Ever Given is on its way from China to Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The ship is owned by Evergreen, a Taiwanese shipping company. It sails under the Panama flag.

A screenshot of the site VesselFinder shows the Ever Given shipping View image in full screen
A screenshot of the site VesselFinder shows the Ever Given shipping.

By 10 p.m. ET, the VesselFinder website still showed the Ever Given lodged sideways in the canal, creating a traffic jam for other vessels around it.

It was not immediately clear how long it could take to refloat the Ever Given.

According to the Gulf Agency Company, the Ever Given was the fifth ship in a northbound convoy when it ran aground.

“None of the vessels before it were affected, but the 15 behind it were detained at anchorages awaiting for the canal to be cleared,” a post on their site read.

“The southbound convoy was also blocked.”

Someone reportedly aboard another vessel directly behind the Ever Given posted a photo of the ship lodged in the waterway on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17)

“Ship in front of us ran aground while going through the canal and is now stuck sideways looks like we might be here for a little bit,” Instagram user Julianne Cona wrote.

Read more: Egypt: 4 killed in clashes in Suez Canal city

The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea through the Isthmus of Suez, dividing Africa and Asia.

It is one of the world’s most heavily-used shipping lanes.​​

