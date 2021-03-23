Large container ship blocks Suez Canal: reports

Send this page to someone via email

The Suez Canal in Egypt has been blocked by a massive container ship, according to media reports.

According to a BBC report, the Ever Given, built in 2018, ran aground while attempting to turn just north of the port of Suez.

A report from The Guardian said several attempts to refloat the 220,000-tonne, 400-metre-long ship have failed.

The ship tracking website VesselFinder said the Ever Given is on its way from China to Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The ship is owned by Evergreen, a Taiwanese shipping company. It sails under the Panama flag.

View image in full screen A screenshot of the site VesselFinder shows the Ever Given shipping.

By 10 p.m. ET, the VesselFinder website still showed the Ever Given lodged sideways in the canal, creating a traffic jam for other vessels around it.

It was not immediately clear how long it could take to refloat the Ever Given.

According to the Gulf Agency Company, the Ever Given was the fifth ship in a northbound convoy when it ran aground.

“None of the vessels before it were affected, but the 15 behind it were detained at anchorages awaiting for the canal to be cleared,” a post on their site read.

“The southbound convoy was also blocked.”