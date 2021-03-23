University of Manitoba Students’ Union slams tuition hike, commends program funding

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Manitoba Students’ Union (UMSU) says students will be facing a 3.75-per cent average tuition increase across all programs for the 2021/2022 school year.

In a news release Tuesday night, the union expressed frustration with several years’ worth of operating grant reductions which it says led to the hike.

“This mistreatment of post-secondary education extends far into the past, before COVID-19,” UMSU president Jelynn Dela Cruz says in the release.

“As the province recognizes our value as the next generation of skilled workers through the recent Skills, Talent, and Knowledge strategy, students refuse to take the consecutive cuts to post-secondary education as our new normal.”

UMSU says the University of Manitoba’s (U of M) board of governors approved a $660-million operating budget for this fiscal year, which includes approximately $14.9 million more in tuition revenue compared to last year.

“What often goes without notice is that (students’) education is also a direct investment into the economic well-being of the province, despite bearing the associated financial burden,” Dela Cruz says.

However, the union says students can also expect some more supports and better online learning in exchange for the increase.

The budget includes an additional $1.2 million to improve online teaching and learning, including an “experiential learning centre,” and more career counsellors, UMSU says.

It also boosts library spending by roughly $850,000, however UMSU says it’s unclear if any of that will be spent on Open Education Resources it had advocated for in its budget submission.

“It is disappointing to see that no money has been explicitly earmarked for creating additional capacity within the libraries to champion the use of open educational resources, particularly free digital textbooks,” says Kristin Smith, UMSU VP Advocacy, in the release.

“This represents a potentially huge source of student savings, especially during an expansion of online learning.”

UMSU says a survey of its members indicated “adoption of free digital textbooks” was students’ top-ranked priority for increased spending, ahead of a dozen other options, such as increased mental health supports and work-learn placements.

The union concludes by saying its representatives on the Board of Governors will be voting against the proposed tuition and course fees, and in favour of strategic allocations listed in the budget — such as support for student accessibility, Indigenous scholars, and enhanced teaching and learning.

“Overall, the University should be commended for listening to students’ recommendations and following up on that with more money for student assistance programs, especially amid a pandemic when finances are stretched more than ever,” Smith says.

Global News has contacted the U of M for comment.

