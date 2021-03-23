COVID-19: 4 new cases for Peterborough area, presumed variant cases climb to 166

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and additional presumed variant of concern cases.

The health unit’s jurisdiction — Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — has been designated “red control” zone under the provincial COVID-19 response framework since March 8.

The number of presumed variant of concern cases continues to climb, now at 166, up from 161 reported on Monday. The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23.

A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes. Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s “confirmed” case list.

As of Tuesday, there remains 55 active cases of COVID-19, unchanged from Monday. Of the 822 cases, 757 are now declared resolved (five more since Monday) — approximately 92 per cent.

There are five outbreaks for the health unit, all in Peterborough:

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared Monday after a staff member tested positive.

Trent University’s Gzowski College student residence (declared March 19)

Trent University’s Champlain College student residence (Declared March 4): As of March 18, there was one active case.

Severn Court Student Residence (declared Feb. 20): Up to 59 cases, all variants. One death reported on March 15. As of March 18 there were four active cases.

Brock Mission emergency men’s shelter (declared March 16): One case.

Other COVID-19 data:

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city on Tuesday.

Trent University: Reports 12 active cases — unchanged since Monday. All 12 cases are students living on residence. On Friday there was one on-residence case and one off-residence case. The university states “not all active cases may be related to current outbreaks at Champlain College or Gzowski College.”

Close contacts: 208, up from 200 reported on Monday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: “Less than five” COVID-19 patients — unchanged since March 16. There have been 20 patient transfers from other area, unchanged since March 18.

Hospitalized cases: 29 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Monday (four required the intensive care unit — unchanged).

Death toll: 10 since the pandemic was declared, one with the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

School cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction: North Cavan Public School in Cavan: One case reported on Monday by the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board; St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: four cases, up from two initially reported March 10 by the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland Catholic District School Board; school remains open and St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case reported on March 10.

The health unit reports more than 45,650 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

Vaccinations clinics are underway for residents ages 80 and older. Book an appointment online using the provincial booking system.