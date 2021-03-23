Menu

Health

3 Hamilton public health nurses disciplined for improper vaccine distibution

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 23, 2021 2:09 pm
The City of Hamilton says seven doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in violation of eligibility rules at one of its pop-up clinics. View image in full screen
The City of Hamilton says seven doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in violation of eligibility rules at one of its pop-up clinics. Bill Barker / File / Global News

Disciplinary action has been taken against three public health nurses in Hamilton in connection with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

The city says the disciplinary action follows an investigation into allegations of improper vaccine distribution at one of its pop-up clinics.

The city says the investigation, which started on March 5, confirmed that up to seven doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to individuals who were relatives of one of the staff members, and who were not eligible to receive the shot.

Read more: Hamilton public health investigating report COVID-19 vaccines given to ineligible recipients

The city says it will not release the names of the individuals investigated, or the location where the doses were administered, but it confirms one of the nurses is no longer employed by the city.

“The City remains committed to ensuring its vaccine clinics operate in a way that is fair, transparent, and in line with our approach to prioritize those most vulnerable to the disease”, said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health. “Any actions that impact the vaccine’s eligibility criteria will be taken seriously and dealt with accordingly.”

Read more: Take a look inside Hamilton’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at FirstOntario Centre

Jen Vickers-Manzin, chief nursing officer with Hamilton Public Health Services, adds “the incident does not reflect or take away from the instrumental role our nurses have played in Hamilton’s COVID-19 response.”

