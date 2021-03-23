3 Hamilton public health nurses disciplined for improper vaccine distibution

Send this page to someone via email

Disciplinary action has been taken against three public health nurses in Hamilton in connection with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

The city says the disciplinary action follows an investigation into allegations of improper vaccine distribution at one of its pop-up clinics.

The city says the investigation, which started on March 5, confirmed that up to seven doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to individuals who were relatives of one of the staff members, and who were not eligible to receive the shot.

The city says it will not release the names of the individuals investigated, or the location where the doses were administered, but it confirms one of the nurses is no longer employed by the city.

“The City remains committed to ensuring its vaccine clinics operate in a way that is fair, transparent, and in line with our approach to prioritize those most vulnerable to the disease”, said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health. “Any actions that impact the vaccine’s eligibility criteria will be taken seriously and dealt with accordingly.”

Jen Vickers-Manzin, chief nursing officer with Hamilton Public Health Services, adds “the incident does not reflect or take away from the instrumental role our nurses have played in Hamilton’s COVID-19 response.”