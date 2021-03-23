Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

South Frontenac council votes to denounce Randy Hillier over COVID-19 rhetoric

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 4:01 pm
Councillors in South Frontenac, a municipality in Randy Hillier's riding, voted unanimously to denounce the provincial politician over his stance on COVID-19. View image in full screen
Councillors in South Frontenac, a municipality in Randy Hillier's riding, voted unanimously to denounce the provincial politician over his stance on COVID-19. Global News

In a rare move, a local municipality has taken steps to denounce their provincial representative, MPP Randy Hillier.

At a council meeting on March 16, South Frontenac councillors voted unanimously to denounce the independent MPP, who has spent the last year railing against COVID-19 policies in Ontario.

Read more: ‘It’s infuriating’: Constituents of MPP Randy Hillier call for his removal

The motion was put forward by Coun. Ron Sleeth, who wrote that Hillier has shown a “blatant disregard for those restrictions and regulations put in place for the safety of residents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This is not the way in which the Township of South Frontenac wishes to have this riding represented,” the motion continued.

In an interview, Sleeth said it was a relief to get this motion passed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario MPP plans ‘more parties’ amid COVID-19 lockdown' Ontario MPP plans ‘more parties’ amid COVID-19 lockdown

“It’s something that’s bothered me for months and months, all winter as I watched the television and the different clips of Randy Hillier and then his behaviour. And I felt very strongly that somebody needed to speak up. So I took that opportunity to present a notice of motion to our council meeting last week,” Sleeth said.

Trending Stories

Hillier was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus before the pandemic, but has gained fame and infamy over the last year by dismissing the severity of COVID-19.

He is currently facing a Reopening Ontario Act charge for organizing a gathering over provincial gathering limits. He has also earned several temporary bans from Twitter for spreading anti-masking and anti-COVID-19 regulation rhetoric on the platform.

Read more: Ontario MPP Randy Hillier’s Twitter account temporarily suspended

Story continues below advertisement

Hillier has not responded to a request for comment on the matter.

As part of the motion, council voted to write to Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario Legislature to let those in Toronto know that Hillier’s conduct over the last year is “in no way condoned or supported” by the South Frontenac council.

The motion will also be forwarded to all other municipalities in Hillier’s riding with encouragement to others to do the same.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDRandy HillierSouth FrontenacRandy Hillier COVID-19covid deniersouth frontenac councilCOVID Randy Hillier

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers