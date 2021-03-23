South Frontenac council votes to denounce Randy Hillier over COVID-19 rhetoric

Send this page to someone via email

In a rare move, a local municipality has taken steps to denounce their provincial representative, MPP Randy Hillier.

At a council meeting on March 16, South Frontenac councillors voted unanimously to denounce the independent MPP, who has spent the last year railing against COVID-19 policies in Ontario.

The motion was put forward by Coun. Ron Sleeth, who wrote that Hillier has shown a “blatant disregard for those restrictions and regulations put in place for the safety of residents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This is not the way in which the Township of South Frontenac wishes to have this riding represented,” the motion continued.

In an interview, Sleeth said it was a relief to get this motion passed.

“It’s something that’s bothered me for months and months, all winter as I watched the television and the different clips of Randy Hillier and then his behaviour. And I felt very strongly that somebody needed to speak up. So I took that opportunity to present a notice of motion to our council meeting last week,” Sleeth said.

Hillier was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus before the pandemic, but has gained fame and infamy over the last year by dismissing the severity of COVID-19.

He is currently facing a Reopening Ontario Act charge for organizing a gathering over provincial gathering limits. He has also earned several temporary bans from Twitter for spreading anti-masking and anti-COVID-19 regulation rhetoric on the platform.

Hillier has not responded to a request for comment on the matter.

As part of the motion, council voted to write to Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario Legislature to let those in Toronto know that Hillier’s conduct over the last year is “in no way condoned or supported” by the South Frontenac council.

The motion will also be forwarded to all other municipalities in Hillier’s riding with encouragement to others to do the same.