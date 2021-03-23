Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia government to spend $19 million to dredge lagoon near First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2021 11:52 am
The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., December 13, 2019.
The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., December 13, 2019. The parent company for the idled Northern Pulp mill says it has filed an appeal with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court related to a ministerial order issued last month for the management of the site. In a news release issued Monday, Paper Excellence Canada says the order imposes terms and conditions that are "impractical" and show a "lack of understanding of the pulp and paper industry and effluent treatment facilities." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia says it will spend $19 million to clean up layers of sludge in Boat Harbour created by effluent from the Northern Pulp mill.

The province said in a news release Monday the cleanup of the lagoon near a Mi’kmaq community is expected to start in 2022, following the completion of a federal environmental assessment.

The Nova Scotia Lands Agency says Northern Pulp, a subsidiary of Paper Excellence, is considered to be responsible for dredging the top layer of sludge, which must be removed before a wider cleanup can begin.

READ MORE: Boat Harbour Act decision likely Premier Stephen McNeil’s toughest, but telling for his legacy

Northern Pulp, however, hasn’t met several provincial deadlines to submit a plan for cleaning up the waste.

The release says without an approved decommissioning plan, there is a risk the company’s dredging would overlap with the province’s $292-million Boat Harbour remediation project and cause further delays.

Nova Scotia says the two parties can’t dredge on the site at the same time and that the province can’t continue to wait.

The company wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Lloyd Hines, minister responsible for Nova Scotia Lands, says the goal is to return Boat Harbour to its original state as a tidal estuary, and that this is a commitment the province intends to keep.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to use 50M fund to help forestry sector' Nova Scotia to use 50M fund to help forestry sector
Nova Scotia to use 50M fund to help forestry sector – Feb 13, 2020

According to the province, Northern Pulp was to develop a decommissioning plan with details regarding the removal and disposal of all solid waste located within the open ditches, settling basins and aeration basins by no later than Aug. 1, 2020.

The company was provided an extension to Feb. 28 this year, but the province says the firm has not yet submitted a complete plan.

Once cleaned up, Boat Harbour and the surrounding lands will be returned to the possession of Pictou Landing First Nation

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Boat HarbourNorthern Pulp MillNova Scotia Lands Agency

