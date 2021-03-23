Colorado supermarket shooting suspect charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in a Colorado supermarket shooting on Monday has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

Ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday afternoon when a gunman opened fire in a Boulder, Colo., grocery store.

The 10 victims, whose names were released at a Tuesday morning news conference, range in age from 20 to 65 and include Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force.

Talley was the father of seven children and had recently been looking for a less dangerous job, according to a statement released by his father.

The 21-year-old male suspect was in stable condition after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police officers at the King Soopers outlet in Boulder, about 45 kilometres northwest of Denver.

Story continues below advertisement

“My heart aches today,” Governor Jared Polis said at the media conference. “Not only did we lose 10 lives, but this is real horror and terror for all of us.”

Police have not yet offered a possible motive for the shooting, which came six days after a gunman went on a killing spree in the Atlanta area.

4:27 Shoppers inside Boulder, Colorado King Soopers grocery store recall shots fired, scramble to get out Shoppers inside Boulder, Colorado King Soopers grocery store recall shots fired, scramble to get out

— With files from Reuters