COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine at Regina drive-thru nearly used up

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it’s nearly exhausted the pilot supply of AstraZeneca vaccine at the drive-thru COVID-19 immunization site in Regina.

As of the end of day on March 21, the clinic had administered 14, 272 of the 15,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

Once the site runs out of the vaccine, the drive-thru on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL) will be closed temporarily until supply becomes available.

The AstraZeneca drive-thru clinic is open to those living in Saskatchewan, aged 58 years of age or over, as well as all Phase 1 eligible health-care workers.

SHA said the site will be open until sometime Monday evening and shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis only.

“Saskatchewan residents are being vaccinated as fast as supply allows, and it is happening in phases so people most at risk get it first, including areas with increased risk of variants of concern,” read a SHA statement.

“More groups and areas will be eligible as Saskatchewan receives more doses. Until most Saskatchewan residents are protected by the vaccine, you must continue following all public health orders and guidelines – including wearing a mask – even after you have been vaccinated.”

A total of 144,171 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said on Monday afternoon.

The provincial government said the Public Health Agency of Canada determined on Monday that the four Pfizer thermal shippers reported damaged over the weekend are not damaged, and the 5,850 vaccine doses will be delivered to Saskatchewan this week as scheduled.

