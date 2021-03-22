Interior Health begins COVID-19 immunization of high-risk workers

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health said it has begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine to workers in high-risk locations, including those at industrial work camps and in congregate living settings.

“Additional supply of COVID-19 vaccine announced by the Province makes it possible to direct immunizations toward these high-risk workers in select settings such as food processing facilities, work camps, Big White Mountain, farms and nurseries,” the health authority said in a statement issued on Monday.

Health officials said providing the vaccine to workers in high-risk settings reduces the risk of outbreak, which contributes to decreased community spread and overall transmission.

Interior Health has received 6,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the province and will use those doses to complete the targeted immunizations over the next few weeks, it said.

The health authority has identified eligible employers and is working directly with them to arrange vaccine scheduling, the release stated.

More broadly, Interior Health continues its primary immunization campaign based on age for the following groups:

Seniors born in or before 1942 (79-plus) and Indigenous people born in or before 1966 (55-plus) could book starting Saturday, March 20

Seniors born in or before 1943 (78-plus) may book from Monday, March 22

Seniors born in or before 1944 (77-plus) may book from Tuesday, March 23

Seniors born in or before 1945 (76-plus) may book from Thursday, March 25

Seniors born in or before 1946 (75-plus) may book from Saturday, March 27

Individuals who are eligible based on their year of birth may call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. PST, seven days a week to schedule their appointment.

Beginning in April, additional essential worker priority groups can receive their first dose.

Interior Health is also reminding residents to be vigilant against fraud.

“Our call centres will never ask for financial information, credit card details, or social insurance numbers,” the release stated.